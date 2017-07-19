Injured hawk rescued in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Animal Control rescued an injured hawk that was found in the middle of a street on Monday.

Hamden police say that at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, a Hamden Animal Control officer responded to the area of Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue on the report of an injured red-tail hawk that was in the middle of the street.

The officer was able to secure the hawk after the animal had sustained a serious injury to its wing. The hawk was then immediately taken to the rehabilitation center “A Place Called Hope” in Killingworth.

Animal Control says that the hawk’s health has been improving.

