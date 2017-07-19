Ledyard man arrested on outstanding warrants for 2015 incident

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested on outstanding warrants in Ledyard Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 34-year-old Jonathan Hennessey, of Ledyard, was arrested just before 11:30 p.m. for an incident that happened back in October 2015 in New London.

Hennessey was contacted by police after it was discovered he had two outstanding active affidavits. He was then charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Hennessey was arrested without incident and held on $52,500 bond before being presented at New London Superior Court.