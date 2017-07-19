Ledyard man arrested on outstanding warrants for 2015 incident

By Published:
Jonathan Hennessey

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested on outstanding warrants in Ledyard Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 34-year-old Jonathan Hennessey, of Ledyard, was arrested just before 11:30 p.m. for an incident that happened back in October 2015 in New London.

Hennessey was contacted by police after it was discovered he had two outstanding active affidavits. He was then charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Hennessey was arrested without incident and held on $52,500 bond before being presented at New London Superior Court.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s