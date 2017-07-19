Man given 4 life sentences for botched Connecticut robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been given four life sentences and an additional 155 years in prison for his role in a botched robbery of a Connecticut credit union during which a bank executive was strapped with a fake bomb.

Michael Benanti, of Lake Harmony, was sentenced in a Tennessee federal court Tuesday. The 45-year-old was previously found guilty of several counts including armed bank extortion, kidnapping and carjacking.

Law enforcement officials say Benanti and 46-year-old Brian Witham, of Waterville, Maine, broke into bank executive Matthew Yussman‘s home in Bristol Feb. 23, 2015. They tied up his 70-year-old mother and strapped a fake bomb to his chest before ordering him to withdraw money from a New Britain credit union.

Witham pleaded guilty in 2016 and will serve an agreed-upon 42-year sentence.

