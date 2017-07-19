Mayor Harp signs Milan Urban Food Policy Pact

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is joining nearly 150 other cities around the world in pledging urban food policy to address supply, distribution, nutrition and waste reduction.

Mayor Toni Harp signed the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact on Wednesday with the aim of developing sustainable food systems and addressing common food policy issues. One of these issues includes hunger which can be a real problem in the summer when the structure of school and school lunches is not available.

“We’re serving about 5,000 children a week right now,” stated Food System Policy Director Joy Johannes. “78 percent of the children qualify for free lunches and last year only half of those children participated in the program.”

For more information on the summer lunch program, you can call 211 or text “CT MEALS” to 877877.

