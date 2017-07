NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Harp is set to announce a new service on the New Haven Green on Thursday.

In a release, Mayor Harp along with Daryl Jones, the Controller of the City of New Haven and Dick Sherwin, the President and CEO of Spot On Networks will announce that the city will now provide free, outdoor, public WiFi on the Historic New Haven Green.

The official announcement will be made on the Lower New Haven Green at 10:30 on Thursday morning.