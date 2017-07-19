Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on US flights

By Published:
Big Stock Photo

(ABC News) — Laptops and tablets on U.S.-bound flights from Mexico will be subjected to heightened carry-on security measures beginning Wednesday at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mexican authorities announced.

Mexico’s Transportation Department said in a statement that the measures apply to “electronics larger than a cellphone.”

The department recommended that passengers travel with as few of those devices as possible in carry-on bags. It did not give details on the checks other to say they will take place separately from baggage, without cases or covers.

In March, U.S. authorities banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 airports in the Middle East over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.

