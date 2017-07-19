Milford man arrested after allegedly piloting plane with marijuana inside

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is being accused of piloting a small plane to California and then bringing 400 kilograms of marijuana back to Connecticut.

According to the U.S. Attorney, 59-year-old Donald Burns made a number of stops in the plane before returning to Sikorsky Airport. At the airport, a search turned up the drugs.

Officials also arrested 31-year-old Robert Capelli of Milford and 38-year-old Scott Bodnar of Ansonia.

Investigators say the marijuana was being delivered to those two men.