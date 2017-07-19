New Haven Police step up patrols & ask public for help after violent home invasion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A brutal home invasion in Wooster Square still has residents in fear and detectives searching for the attacker.

Last Thursday, a 25-year old woman was violently assaulted in her apartment. Investigators haven’t stopped looking for evidence.

New resident Debbie Kripps said, “It was a little scary because we just moved here.”

Sgt. Ron Perry with the police’s Major Crimes Division told News 8, “Anything that we can get. Any type of physical descriptor, clothing and we have to work with our victim on that and at her pace.”

Detectives said they are turning over every stone to find the attacker. Sgt. Perry said, “Our investigation is always going on so we don’t put a timeline on evidence collection.”

Neighbors are still very concerned. Kripps said, “I just worry about how he got into the house.”

Kathleen Culpepper said, “We’ve had a car stolen. We’ve had our truck broken into. I’ve had a bicycle stolen. You know it is just part of living in a city.”

Police stepped up presence in the area with bicycle patrols, police cruisers and undercover officers.

Sgt. Perry added, “We are doing everything we can to follow up on those leads and make everybody safe.”

Residents are still uneasy that the suspect hasn’t been caught. Kripps said, “That’s what worried me the most is that it has been this many days and he hasn’t been located. That is what bothers me.”