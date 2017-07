Related Coverage Water in North Stonington potentially contaminated with E. coli

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in North Stonington, you will know either Wednesday or Thursday if it is safe to drink the town’s water.

This comes after the tap water tested positive for E. coli a week ago.

People in the town were upset after they were not told about the water until Monday.

The town is asking residents to boil tap water before use until further notice.