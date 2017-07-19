Officials in E. Hartford remind residents of items to never leave home without in an emergency

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in East Hartford started the Plan 9 Emergency Preparedness Campaign with an event on Wednesday.

East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc, Fire Chief John Oates, Emergency Management Captain Brian Jennes and members of East Hartford’s Community Emergency Response Team designed the event to think about items that you should never leave home without in the event of an emergency.

The Plan 9 Campaign encourages residents to think about how to prepare for emergencies, but it also emphasizes everyday items that can really make a difference in an emergency or disaster situation.

Volunteers distributed bags filled with example items and information about the program and how to prepare for emergencies to multiple apartments in the town.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc expressed why having a plan in an emergency is so vital.

Being prepared in an emergency is vital. A few common items can make a big difference in terms of your safety, experience and comfort if you have to leave home or shelter in place in an emergency,” she said.

Fire Chief John Oates said the nine items that were picked can make a huge difference in an emergency.

These nine commonly available items are specifically chosen to help keep residence safe and well in the event of an emergency. Not only does increased preparedness reduce your risk of injury or death, but it will aid you in the hours and days after the emergency as well. Having necessary items like extra medication and clothes on hand can significantly improve your quality of life if you need to evacuate. Preparation made in advance will also reduce dependency on emergency services, making them available for more urgent needs,” he said.

The nine items were:

Water

Food

Clothes

Medication

Flashlight

Can opener

Radio

Hygiene items

First Aid supplies

Officials say East Hartford is at risk for multiple emergencies including hurricanes, blizzards, flooding, fires and other events that could have an impact on residents. Since conditions can change rapidly during those type of events, officials say residents can improve their safety and self-sufficiency by making a plan and gathering the items listed above.

The Plan 9 Program also “seeks to provide residents with resources they can rely on in the event of personal emergencies, power or heat disruptions, fires or other circumstances that may temporarily or permanently require them to evacuate their homes,” officials say.