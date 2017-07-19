Plainfield police bust man for driving with marijuana after crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police have arrested a man for driving under the influence after a car crash early Wednesday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Ryan Blake is facing charges for crashing his car after marijuana was found at the scene.

Police say the accident happened when Blake was driving down Kate Downing Road. That’s where he drove off the road and hit a utility pole.

His passenger, 29-year-old Gary Topping was hurt and had to be taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.

Police say this accident is under investigation.