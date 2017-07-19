Police continue to search for man who exposed self to child in Hamden

Related Coverage Hamden Police look for man who exposed himself to child

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are continuing to look for the suspect involved in an indecent exposure incident on Maher Avenue.

According to police, two girls were selling rocks in front of their home when a man approached them and purchased a rock. Police say he then returned in a vehicle and said he wanted to purchase another rock. One of the girls said when she approached the man’s vehicle, she saw him “playing” with his genitals and also heard him making lewd comments.

Related Content: Hamden Police look for man who exposed himself to child

The man has been described as being a white male in his late 30’s with a heavy build, bald, and with a goatee. He was wearing round-framed glasses at the time of the incident.

A witness told detectives that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver 2-door Honda Accord. It was parked near the entrance of Legion Field moments before the incident.

Detectives obtained security camera footage of the vehicle. They are asking anyone with information to contact Hamden Police at (203)-230-4040.