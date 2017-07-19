Police identify man’s body found near Sunnyside Boat Ramp in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Police have identified the man’s body who was found near the Sunnyside Boat Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 2:00 p.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting a male in the water who appeared to be distressed by the ramp. Police, fire and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

Once police arrived, they went into the water to try and find the man, but were unsuccessful.

Officers say personnel and dive teams from Shelton, Trumbull, Milford, Monroe, Stratford and Fairfield came to the scene to try and assist in locating the man.

Approximately 2 and a half hours into the search, the man was found. Officials have identified the man as 46-year-old Willard McDonald of Stratford.

This incident is being investigated by Shelton Police.

If you have any information that may be able to assist police, you are asked to call (203) 924-1544.