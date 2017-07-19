Police step up patrols in Wooster Square after violent home invasion

Published:
Crime Scene Tape covering Academy Street near Wooster Square Park in New Haven (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a new effort to calm growing fear in a New Haven neighborhood. Police scoured Wooster Square last week looking for suspects in a violent home invasion.

It started with a scary morning last Thursday along the edge of Wooster Square. A 25-year-old woman was attacked in her apartment, and now police stepping up with a visible presence in the neighborhood.

Wooster Square usually one of the quieter parts of New Haven. Not last week, though. An early morning home invasion put that woman in the hospital with injuries to her face and neck. She was in critical condition at one point, but the New Haven Register says she has since been released from the hospital. That’s good news, but her neighbors are still very concerned.

The Register reports that the Downtown Wooster Square Community Management Team met with police Tuesday night at city hall and folks who live around there were given assurances that patrols have been increased. New Haven Police promising an around the clock presence there with marked cars, unmarked cars, bicycle patrols. News 8 already saw the lead detective on the case driving around on patrol earlier Wednesday morning.

Police will not comment on the case itself. What everyone is wondering is whether last week’s home invasion was random or if the woman knew her attacker. Either way, the paper reports police told folks Tuesday night to be aware of what goes on around their neighborhood.

And if they see anything suspicious to call it into police.

