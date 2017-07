(WTNH) — Governor Malloy announced he is not running for a third term, but that is not helping his approval ratings.

According to a new poll, Malloy has the third highest disapproval rating of any governor in the United States.

The poll says 64 percent of registered voters surveyed in our state aren’t happy with his work.

Malloy’s rating is the worst among Democratic governors.

New Jersey’s Chris Christie tops the list.

The survey results come from the media company, Morning Consult.