Pratt & Whitney engine featured in Washington for “Made in America” week

(NEXSTAR) — Connecticut products are featured all week here in Washington, as part of the White House ‘Made in America’ theme week.

On Wednesday, Pratt & Whitney showed off their newest geared turbofan jet engine. They call it the next generation of commercial engines for single-aisle aircraft. It’s been in development for the last 20 years.

The state of the art engine is meant to be more efficient and better for the environment. The company says it provides better fuel mileage, reduced engine noise and reduced carbon emissions.

The work, from design to production, is a huge shot for the Connecticut economy. We spoke to an engine mechanic from Middletown and also an engineer who said Connecticut-based manufacturing is a huge benefit.

“They told us all about the gear system and how it was going to be the future. And all the sudden, we starting getting all these engine orders. Pretty exciting time, most exciting time since I’ve been there. I’ve been there 13 years now,” said William Greenwood, an engine mechanic.

“Last year alone, we spent $600 million in the U.S. on our supply chain to produce parts and components for this engine and that’s only going to grow,” said Chris Kmetz, VP Engineering.

Right now, about 65 aircraft are currently equipped with the geared turbofan engine. It’s Pratt & Whitney’s reintroduction to building engines for commercial aircraft.

