Rally held in New Haven for Norwalk mother set to be deported

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk mother who has lived here for 24 years is now set to be deported, leaving behind her four children.

A rally against Nury Chavarria’s deportation was expected in New Haven on Wednesday night.

Chavarria is set to leave the country on Thursday.

A decision could be reached. Forced to leave her four U.S. Citizen children here, the 24-year-old Norwalk resident already has a flight booked for Thursday. The State Senators even writing letters to ICE on her behalf, but on Wednesday, they await news on their last appeal to the federal government.

She’s lived in the United States longer than her birth country of Guatemala, but after 24 years, she is being deported.

She is not being deported for committing a violent crime, but instead for coming to the United States without legal papers.

“I came here for a better life and you know, 24 years later, I have my four kids. I’m always working. I pay taxes. I’ve been here busy with my kids, help them,” she said.

Chavarria voluntarily went to ICE last month as part of her annual check-ins.

“In 2015, I was not a priority for them. I came a year after 2016…everything is fine, but not this time,” she said.

This time, she was fitted with this and was told to leave by Thursday. Her children are allowed to stay in the United States.

“Everything be fine, but everything is not fine. I’m scared about what is going to happen to my mom, my brothers and sisters, all my pets. I’m scared,” said Hayley, one of Chavarria’s children.

The mother of four American citizens, Chavarria is the latest example of a change in priorities by the Trump administration.

After taking office, President Trump promised, “I said at the beginning, we are going to get the bad ones, the really bad ones. We’re getting them out and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

That same month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent this memo warning enforcement against all removable aliens.

A March poll by CNN found 90 percent of Americans support a pathway to citizenship for people like Chavarria who speak English, have a job and are willing to pay back taxes.

“A mother of four with no criminal history, special needs child. She’s not a bad guy. That does seem to be what they say, but the actual policy is something else, but Chavarria is Exhibit A as to what the real policy is,” said her lawyer.