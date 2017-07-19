Rhode Island man arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple cars in Hamden

Related Coverage New Haven Metro ranked first for car thefts in CT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges after police say he broke into multiple vehicles and stole items inside.

Officials say 37-year-old Carl Meisler from Providence, R.I. broke into a number of cars early Wednesday morning.

Officers located Meisler standing near a parked car on the 2800 block of Whitney Avenue. He fled the scene but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police then located numerous stolen items inside of Meisler’s vehicle.

He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, five counts of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, and other related charges. He is also being charged on the strength of three outstanding arrest warrants.

Meisler was detained on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3rd.