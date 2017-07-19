Security robot drowns on the job

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — A new security guard is needed along Washington Harbor.

A security robot working the harbor drowned in a Washington D.C. fountain last week.

Steve the robot plunged down four steps and into the water, becoming partially submerged in the fountain.

Steve had just started patrolling Washington Harbor last week, working hard to keep it safe.

It is not clear if any foul play way was involved in bringing Steve’s illustrious career to an end, or if the robot simply malfunctioned.