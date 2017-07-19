Sen. Blumenthal reacts to 2nd Trump, Putin meeting at G-20 Summit

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is reacting to that secret, second meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit.

“There seems to be a pattern of reckless or willful concealment of contacts with the Russians,” he said.

“We still have no idea what was discussed, exactly. And this kind of private meeting is virtually unprecedented in the diplomatic world,” Blumenthal continued.

The Senator is also talking about the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer that happened during the campaign.

He wants everyone involved in that meeting to testify before Congress.