Serious crash with injuries closes Route 44 in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 44 is closed in Ashford due to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that Route 44 is closed between Route 74 and Route 89 because of an accident involving two vehicles that was reported just after 6:30 p.m.

Reports of a serious crash in #Ashford Rt.44 at Pompei Rd — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) July 19, 2017

According to State Police, the crash involved a tri-axle truck and a car. Police also report that there were injuries sustained in the accident but it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

#CTtraffic: Rte 44 between Rte 74 & Rte 89 Ashford CLOSED for tri-axle vs car crash w/injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 19, 2017

The crash is expected to clear in two hours or less. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.