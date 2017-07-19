Serious crash with injuries closes Route 44 in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 44 is closed in Ashford due to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that Route 44 is closed between Route 74 and Route 89 because of an accident involving two vehicles that was reported just after 6:30 p.m.

According to State Police, the crash involved a tri-axle truck and a car. Police also report that there were injuries sustained in the accident but it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

The crash is expected to clear in two hours or less. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

