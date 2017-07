(CNN) — Imagine coming home to find an SUV on your roof.

It happened to one St. Louis homeowner Sunday, who found the scene after he returned home from the gym.

Firefighters rescued the driver, who is in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver must have been speeding to launch on to the roof like that.

Neighbors said that speeding cars are common down their road, and they want the city to do something about it.

The incident is under investigation.