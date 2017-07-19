State DMHAS to host day 2 of opioid conference

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) will wrap up a two day conference addressing the opioid crisis.

Members of DMHAS will host day two of an opioid use conference in an effort to combat Connecticut’s crisis with the drug.

The main focus of the conference is discussing prevention and recovery for people suffering from opioid abuse.

The event will also offer training for physicians and their assistants on how to treat opioid patients.

Wednesday’s conference will take place at the Connecticut Hospital Association in Wallingford.

