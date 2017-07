MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection are teaming up with the American Red Cross to ask for volunteers to come out and help donate at a blood drive.

You can donate blood on the Save A Life Bus that will be located at 1111 Country Club Road in Middletown. The event will be going on from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

You can find more information by heading to the American Red Cross.