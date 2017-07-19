Teens arrested following investigation of stolen Suffield vehicles

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens are facing charges as police continue to investigate stolen vehicles from Suffield.

Suffield Police investigated multiple stolen vehicles between May 23 and June 3 from neighborhoods around town.

On June 27, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old connected to the car crimes.

Officers observed the older suspect driving one of the stolen vehicles in Hartford. Officials then located and arrested the suspect at court where he was appearing for an unrelated court date.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of Larceny in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the Second Degree.

All stolen vehicles were returned to their rightful owners in good condition.

As a result of this investigation, additional juvenile suspects have been identified in relation to this crime and other car crimes. Police expect to make more arrests.