Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation

By Published:

(WTNH)- Savings Bank of Danbury has some tips for a stress-free vacation:

-Contact your bank to them know you’re leaving and returning from vacation
-Bring cash with you when you’re traveling
-Talk to your bank about foreign currency options before traveling at least 2-3 weeks in advance
-Discuss some solutions to what happens in the unlikely event that something goes wrong. For example: always carry an extra credit card if one of your cards gets stolen, make copies of important documents

