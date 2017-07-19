(WTNH)- Savings Bank of Danbury has some tips for a stress-free vacation:

-Contact your bank to them know you’re leaving and returning from vacation

-Bring cash with you when you’re traveling

-Talk to your bank about foreign currency options before traveling at least 2-3 weeks in advance

-Discuss some solutions to what happens in the unlikely event that something goes wrong. For example: always carry an extra credit card if one of your cards gets stolen, make copies of important documents

