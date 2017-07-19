Tips to saving on airfare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN)– For the first time in years, the price to fly is going up, but there are ways you can save. We are stretching your dollar with tips you need to hear before booking your next trip.

Your plane ticket is usually a big chunk of your travel costs, and just a few simple steps can save you money, sometimes even after you’ve already bought it!

As if flying isn’t frustrating enough, it’s now becoming more expensive. Delta says from April through June, passengers paid more to fly than in previous years and it says prices will continue to climb.

Expect to see higher fares on other carriers like American Airlines. Part of the reason: higher fuel costs. The price of gas went up 18 percent, compared to a year ago.

If you want to book a trip, there are ways to track the price of the flight so you get the best deal. Try Google Flights. There you can set alerts to get a text or email once the price for a route goes up.

Or if a current fare will expire. With Kayak, you can get price predictions and look at historical airfare trends. It also has a Fare IQ feature that tracks your flight even after booking. So, if you pay for a flight and the price drops, you may be entitled to a refund. Spending a little extra time researching your flight, may ultimately help you save big.

