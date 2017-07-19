Two teenagers charged in murder of man in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the murder of a man in the Capitol City on Sunday.

Hartford Police officers were called to the intersection of Garden Street and Westland Street around 2 p.m. after the ShotSpotter system activated for four shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrell suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say Worrell was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. According to police, Worrell had no family in the area. Officers also say after an investigation, they determined that Worrell was an innocent victim and was not the intended target.

During the investigation, analysts from Hartford Police worked with the Major Crimes Division to canvass, locate and review surveillance footage, which captured the incident in its entirety, officers say. While officers were reviewing the footage, they identified a suspect vehicle, and determined it was stolen from Southington. Officers later found the vehicle in New Britain. With assistance from New Britain Police Department, officers were able to locate persons of interest and interview them.

On Wednesday, Middletown Police officers located and took a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect into custody without incident. Officers also located an 18-year-old male suspect at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident. Police say both suspects were later transported to the state Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford. According to officials, both suspects being detained on a judge set bond of $1,000,000 and are being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both suspects will appear in court on Thursday.

Police believe the suspects in this incident may also be involved in recent violent acts in the Capitol City. The investigation is ongoing.