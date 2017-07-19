What’s Brewing: Limited birkenstocks, Apple emergency help, and letting go of your stuff!

(WTNH)- Birkenstock is offering a limited-edition collection of the legendary footwear. The shoes feature oiled natural leather and handcrafted buckles in solid 925 sterling silver. But it’s going to cost you, they’re going for 799-dollars!

Apple has developed a way for you to secretly call for help in an emergency. It allows you to discreetly dial 9-1-1 using only your fingerprint. Apple says the technology would look for a sequence of fingerprints or applied pressure to trigger an emergency call. When it’s used, it would give responders the location of the phone and could also pull live video or audio directly from the iPhone.

Audi is in trouble after comparing women to used cars in a new commercial. The Chinese commercial shows a young couple on their wedding day. The groom’s mother suddenly interrupts the ceremony to inspect the bride…pulling on her ears and nose–and looking at her teeth. The mom appears satisfied and gives the couple the okay…then shoots a disapproving look at the bride’s chest. The next scene shows an Audi on the road, with a voice-over that says “an important decision must be made carefully.” Many customers blasted the the German automaker, calling the ad sexist.

Do you have a hard time letting go of stuff? According to a new study, there may be a simple solution: Take a picture first. Researchers found that people who were encouraged to take a pic of something they were reluctant to part with were between 15% and 35% more likely to donate sentimental items to charity compared to those who weren’t told to take a picture first. Seems the photo preserves the memory for people which makes them more likely to get rid of the thing they associate with that memory.

Our News 8 family is growing! Good Morning Connecticut’s Stephanie Simoni and her husband Roger welcomed their baby girl into the world yesterday morning. Genevieve Elizabeth was born at 4:22 A.M. She weighs seven pounds and two ounces. Mom, baby and the entire family are doing well!