11 hospitalized in Connecticut car crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say 11 people were hospitalized with minor injuries following a car crash in Connecticut.

Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Southington.

Authorities tell the Bristol Press a passenger van struck a vehicle at an intersection, which then hit a third car. The people in the van were hospitalized.

There were no reported injuries in the other two cars.

Police say the van driver has been issued a ticket for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

