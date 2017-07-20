Bridal beauty with MBD Beauty

(WTNH)-It’s wedding season and one of the most important things to think about is hair and makeup. Andrea Zola from MBD Beauty returned to Style to talk about the different services for brides on their big day. MBDBeauty is Connecticut’s premier, award-winning, beauty studio and concierge, offering beauty services for bridal, media, and portraits. They combine artistic talent and exceptional customer service to make you look stunning. They strive to make your experience relaxed and fun, and deliver the look that you want. They specialize in high-definition silicone-based airbrush makeup, traditional makeup, hair styling, and eyelash enhancements. You will find a level of service more akin to a personal concierge than a beauty studio, including style consultation, and onsite touch ups.
