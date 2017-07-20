Cooling centers open around Connecticut during heat wave

(WTNH) — With the third heat wave of the year upon us, it’s important to stay hydrated and take breaks from being out in the sun.
We’ve compiled a list of open cooling centers so you can find the one closest to you:
Bloomfield
- The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center; Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Prosser Library – 1 Tunxis Avenue; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- McMahon Wintonbury Library – 1015 Blue Hills Avenue; 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hamden
Operating hours for all locations are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
- Government Center – 2750 Dixwell Avenue
- Miller Library Complex – 2901 Dixwell Avenue; 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Whitneyville Library – 125 Carleton Street
- Community Branch Library – 91 Circular Avenue
- Keefe Community Center – 11 Pine Street
- Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue (24 hour access)
- Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue
- Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike
- Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue
- Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue
- Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road
New Haven
Cooling centers for senior citizens (open until 4:00 p.m.):
- Atwater Senior Center – 26 Atwater Street
- Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center – 255 Goffe Street
- East Shore Senior Center – 411 Townsend Avenue
Cooling centers for the general public:
- New Haven Free Public Library Main Branch – 133 Elm Street; Thurs 10 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fri & Sat 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Fair Haven Branch Library – 182 Grand Avenue; Thurs 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Mitchell Branch Library – 37 Harrison Street; Thurs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Courtland Seymour Wilson Branch Library – 303 Washington Avenue; Thurs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
City of New Haven pools will be open to the general public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Career High School – 140 Legion Avenue
- Wilbur Cross High School – 181 Mitchell Drive
- Hillhouse High School – 480 Sherman Pkwy
- John Martinez School – 100 James Street
New London
- The Senior Citizen Center – 120 Broad Street (Martin Center); Thurs 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m
Simsbury
- Simsbury Public Library – 725 Hopmeadow Street (Lower Level Entrance); Thurs 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Fri 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
- Eno Memorial Hall – 754 Hopmeadow Street; Thurs 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fri 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.