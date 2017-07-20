Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hot Dog Week: Glenwood in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut and celebrating “hot dog week” in Hamden at Glenwood!

The Hamden hot spot has been around for 55 years, and the staff says that the customers become friends. It’s like one big family.

Glenwood is best known for its dogs, onion rings, and homemade ice cream, connected to Kelly’s Cone Connection parlor. The team at Glenwood has turned the hot dog biz into a bit of an assembly line, pumping out hundreds of dogs a day.  

The restaurant also hosts weekly classic car shows. Learn more about Glenwood, here.

Visit Glenwood: 2538 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518

