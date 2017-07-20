CT Attorney General urging DeVos to keep policies protecting campus sexual assault victims

Related Coverage Connecticut AG joins fight against Trump administration relaxation of for-profit college rules

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is urging Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to avoid rolling back policies aimed at protecting victims of campus sexual assaults.

DeVos says the Obama-era guidelines for investigations are not working.

She says the focus should be on a fair process and believes that right now that is not the case.

Jepsen is also calling on DeVos to work with attorney generals across the nation to help end the surge of sexual violence on college campuses.