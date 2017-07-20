CT Attorney General urging DeVos to keep policies protecting campus sexual assault victims

WTNH.com staff Published:
Attorney General George Jepsen.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is urging Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to avoid rolling back policies aimed at protecting victims of campus sexual assaults.

DeVos says the Obama-era guidelines for investigations are not working.

She says the focus should be on a fair process and believes that right now that is not the case.

Related Content: Connecticut AG joins fight against Trump administration relaxation of for-profit college rules

Jepsen is also calling on DeVos to work with attorney generals across the nation to help end the surge of sexual violence on college campuses.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s