DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Danbury made a daring rescue this week.

Fire crews came to the rescue of some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The ducklings were in a storm drain right near a parking garage on Delay Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, the mother duck was frantic, quacking hysterically.

Firefighters removed the storm drain and got everyone out safely.

The reunited mother duck and ducklings then marched off toward the Still River.