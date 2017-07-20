Expressiones in New London holds back-to-school fundraiser

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of school is still more than a month away, but some people in New London are gathering to help students be better prepared for classes.

A fundraising event was held in a very creative space in the city.

Expressiones is a gallery showcasing cultural diversity.

On Thursday until 7:00, the gallery hosted an event to raise money to buy book bags, notebooks, pens and folders for students in the city.

“There will always be families, individuals and students struggling and just because we don’t see it everyday, just because we don’t face it every day doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” said Paul Reid, the organizer of the event.

The school supplies will be distributed later this summer.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s