Expressiones in New London holds back-to-school fundraiser

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The start of school is still more than a month away, but some people in New London are gathering to help students be better prepared for classes.

A fundraising event was held in a very creative space in the city.

Expressiones is a gallery showcasing cultural diversity.

On Thursday until 7:00, the gallery hosted an event to raise money to buy book bags, notebooks, pens and folders for students in the city.

“There will always be families, individuals and students struggling and just because we don’t see it everyday, just because we don’t face it every day doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” said Paul Reid, the organizer of the event.

The school supplies will be distributed later this summer.