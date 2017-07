Related Coverage Ordnance passed preventing use of pesticides on city-owned playing fields in Middletown

(WTNH) — The federal government is delaying a decision on a common pesticide ban.

The pesticide in question is called Chilorpyrifos. It is known to change a child’s brain development.

Chilorpyrifos was phased out in homes years ago, but it is still found in public places and on fruits and vegetables.

There is no word yet on when a decision will be made on the potential pesticide ban.