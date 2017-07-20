Florida house where OJ Simpson lived listed for $1.3 million

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, clenches his fists in victory after the jury said he was not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in a Los Angeles courtroom as attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Robert Shapiro, right, look on. During an appearance on Fox's "Megyn Kelly Presents" on May 17, 2016, Shapiro said there's a strong possibility that the person who killed Simpsons ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and Ronald Goldman has never faced trial. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Daily News, Myung Chun, Pool, File)

(AP) — What happened to the Florida home where O.J. Simpson lived with his children after his acquittal in the death of his ex-wife and her friend?

The 4,148 square-foot (385 sq. meter) home is currently on the market for nearly $1.3 million.

Simpson bought the home south of Miami in 2000. The former NFL player was acquitted in 1995 for the fatal stabbings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Simpson lived in the home with children Sydney and Justin until his 2008 conviction in an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Oscar Ramirez, real estate agent for the current owner, tells the SunSentinel the “all new” house has been on the market for seven months. JPMorgan Chase Bank foreclosed on the home in 2012.

Simpson’s parole hearing was Thursday.

