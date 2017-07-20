Gas leak prompts evacuations around Elm Street in Vernon

Published:

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Fire Department is responding to reports of a gas leak on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, the gas leak is in the 70 block of Elm Street in the Rockville section of Vernon.

Dispatch says the fire department has ordered evacuations in the immediate area.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

