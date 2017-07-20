Gas leak prompts evacuations around Elm Street in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Fire Department is responding to reports of a gas leak on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, the gas leak is in the 70 block of Elm Street in the Rockville section of Vernon.

VERNON CT: #VernonFire is on scene of a gas leak occurring in the 70 block of Elm St. #FD has ordered evac of immediate area. #CTTraffic pic.twitter.com/rCui5fdjfQ — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 20, 2017

Dispatch says the fire department has ordered evacuations in the immediate area.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.