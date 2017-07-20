Governor Malloy to hold signing ceremony Thursday clearing way for third CT casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is holding a bill signing ceremony on Thursday to mark the final passage of a new casino bill.

It allows a third casino to be built in East Windsor.

The new casino will be run by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.

MGM, which is putting up a casino in Springfield, Mass., is vowing to fight the move in court.

