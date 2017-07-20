In the Bender kitchen: Panzanella

(WTNH)- Blogger and chef Michel Vejar returned to Style to make Panzanella, a Tuscan bread salad. She also made berries in dreamy cream! Her Traveling Epicurean website began 5 years ago.
The Traveling Epicurean – Panzanella
Ingredients for the Panzanella Salad (NOTE: it always a good idea to toast croutons the day before):
- 1 loaf sour dough bread or ciabatta loaf
- 2 lbs. assorted tomatoes, reds, yellow, tiger, heirlooms, etc. cut into 1″ pieces
- 1 cup fresh mozzarella cut into 1″ cubes
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced European cucumber, sliced in 1/2 and seeded…run a small spoon down the center of the cucumber to remove inner seeds
- 1/2 cup thinly slice purple onion
- 2 tsp garlic puree -put thru garlic press (1 tsp is for the special dressing below, 1 tsp for Panzanella)
- 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
- fresh herbs: 1/2 cup chopped basil, 1 tsp chopped oregano, 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/4 cup parsley…all finely chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 special sauce recipe below
Directions for the Panzanella Salad:
- Pre-heat Convection oven to 400º
- Make special sauce recipe below and set aside
- Cut up sour dough or ciabatta loaf into 1″ cube and place on cookie tray lined with foil
- Drizzle 1/4 cup olive oil all over the cubed up bread pieces and sprinkle with s & p
- Bake the bread until deep golden , about 12 minutes …keep an eye on it not to burn
- Let croutons cool completely
- Cut up tomatoes and fresh mozzarella into approx. 1 ” cubed pieces
- Cut cucumber in 1/2 length wise
- Peel and seed cucumber running a small spoon down the center to remove seeds then thinly slice cucumber half moons
- Cut 1 purple onion in 1/2 and thinly slice
- Put garlic thru garlic press
- Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, garlic puree, herbs and mozzarella to a large bowl
- Then add in the croutons, drizzle 1/3 cup of special sauce over salad
- Toss and serve immediately…MMM!
- NOTE: Add in everything but the croutons and special sauce until right before you are ready to enjoy the Panzanella salad! ENJOY!
Ingredients & Directions for the Special Dressing for the Panzanella:
- 1 heaping tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp garlic puree
- 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Add first 4 ingredients to a small bowl and slowly drizzle in while continuously whisking 1/4 cup olive oil (the Dijon will help to emulsify dressing)
Berries in Dreamy Cream – USE AS A DIP or A TOPPING – Ingredients & Directions:
- Melt 1 lg container marshmallow Fluff with 8 oz. cream cheese over low heat in a small pan.
- Whisk to combine while melting, heat thru ONLY to combine to a smooth texture
- Pour mixture into a small bowl & let cool to room temperature, then place sliced berries into a cup and drizzle cooled marshmallow/cream cheese mixture over berries and top with mint…mmm!