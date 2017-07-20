Increased security for U.S.-bound flights

Related Coverage Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on US flights

(WTNH) — More travelers flying into the U.S. are looking at stepped up security.

Changes you can expect to see include stricter screenings, more bomb sniffing dogs, and longer wait times.

“Our enemies are adaptive and we have to be adaptive as well. Today is just a starting point,” stated U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. “We are taking prudent steps to make aircraft secure and reduce insider threats.”

This stepped up security is going to be at nearly 300 international airports, including those in Mexico and Canada.