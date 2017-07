NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lead poisoning is still a big problem for kids in Connecticut.

Researchers say it is lurking in the walls of old homes.

According to one Yale expert, children are being exposed to dust that is tainted with lead in their homes.

It is reportedly common in homes built before 1978. Homes this old account for four out of every five homes in New Haven alone.