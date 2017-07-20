Man sent to psychiatric facility in fatal beating of mother

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who beat his mother to death has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for 20 years.

The Stamford Advocate reports that a three-judge panel Wednesday committed 44-year-old Timothy Anderson to a maximum-security facility for the March 2015 beating death of his mother at the family’s Stamford home.

The judges previously found Anderson not guilty of killing 76-year-old Maryann Anderson because of mental illness, ruling he was “actively psychotic,” which impaired his judgment.

Authorities say Anderson flew into a rage when his mother confronted him about his failure to take his medications, and punched her repeatedly in the face. She went into a coma and died at a hospital.

Anderson’s three siblings told the newspaper they hope their brother gets the help he needs in the hospital.