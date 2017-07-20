Motorcyclist crashes into stone wall in Moosup

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist crashed his motorcycle into a stone wall in Moosup on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department Atwood Hose Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance responded to a motorcycle crash on Green Hollow Road in Moosup.

Once first responders arrived, they learned that 54-year-old Adam Kovarovics was operating a 2005 Honda VT 750 northbound on Green Hollow Road when he failed to maintain his proper lane, causing his motorcycle to go on the right side of the roadway before he hit a stone wall.

First responders say Kovarovics was transported to William Backus Hospital where he was later transported to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar. The extent of Kovarovics’ injuries are not known at this time.

 

