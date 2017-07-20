Motorist collides with State Police cruiser in construction zone

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a collision between a motorist and a police cruiser on Wednesday night.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near exit 58 and heading toward an active construction pattern. A stationary police cruiser moved in an attempt to block the motorist from continuing into the construction zone.

The vehicle struck the rear of the cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The operator and passenger were taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The trooper did not suffer any apparent injuries.