Murder suspect rejects plea deal of 30 years in prison

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his girlfriend has rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years, and is now facing up to 60 years behind bars if convicted at trial.

The Hour reports that 46-year-old Bertony Thompson, of Norwalk, rejected the state’s deal Wednesday to the surprise of Judge Richard Comerford.

Thompson says he understands the severity of the charge of murder and that he faces a longer sentence if convicted.

Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek says a trial will likely take place in early November.

Thompson is charged with killing 62-year-old Jacalyn Silverman in 2014. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.