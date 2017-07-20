New Haven teen dies after Sunday shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy that was shot last Sunday in New Haven has died from his injuries.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Chief of Police Anthony Campbell today confirmed Thursday that 14-year-old Tyriek Keyes, of New Haven, died Wednesday night, after being in critical condition since the shooting on Sunday on Bassett Street near Newhall Street around 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Harp spoke about the loss of such a young person from the city.

Tragically, gun violence has claimed the life of another city resident; this time the sadness we all feel is compounded by the youthful age of the victim. On behalf of all city residents I mourn with his family, I praise the first responders and hospital staff who tried to save his life, I condemn the casual use and glut of these guns, and I appreciate the ongoing efforts of the police department in its continuing investigation.”

New Haven Public Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Mayo, said the whole Fair Haven community is heartbroken from this tragic loss.

This young student had just completed 8th grade at Fair Haven. The entire school community is heartbroken by these tragic circumstances. School and district staff have been in constant contact with the family since the shooting and the district’s Youth and Family Services Division, trauma team, and community partners remain available to support students and staff affected by the tragedy.”

New Haven Police Department detectives have been following leads about the shooting all week and their investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or call the New Haven Police anonymous tips line at 203-946-6296.