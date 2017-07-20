North Stonington water advisory lifted

NORTH STONINGTON, (WTNH) — After being notified on Monday of traces of E. coli in their water, residents of North Stonington can once again safely drink their tap water.

The Southern Connecticut Water Authority (SCWA) announced Wednesday that the state-wide advisory for the North Stonington Division system had been lifted. Officials discovered E. coli in the water last Friday.

SCWA says four samples collected in the distribution system were all tested absent of coliform bacteria.

