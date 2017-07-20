Norwalk mother of four set to be deported Thursday evening

Serena Marshall, News 8 Reporter Published: Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — In a matter of hours, a Norwalk mother will be deported from the United States.

Nury Chavarria has lived in the U.S. for the past 24 years after coming from Guatemala.

She has four children who were born here. One suffers from cerebral palsy, while another is just nine years old.

She works as a housekeeper and has never been arrested.

A rally was held for her and her family on Wednesday on the New Haven Green.

“I came here for a better life and, you know, 24 years later I have my four kids,” Chavarria said. “I [was] always working. I pay taxes. I [have] been here busy with my kids. [I] help them.”

This story is getting a lot of reactions on both sides.

Some feel Chavarria should go back to Guatemala and come back to the U.S. through the proper channels.

So far, efforts to keep her in the U.S. have failed.

Midday Thursday, Khaalid Walls, Spokesperson for ICE, issued the following statement:

Nury Chavarria was allowed to voluntarily depart by a federal immigration judge in 1998, and failed to comply, rendering her subject to final order of removal in 1999. In 2010, the agency deferred her removal for one year on humanitarian grounds.

As a current exercise of discretion and after an exhaustive review of her case, the agency has allowed her to remain free from custody while finalizing her timely departure plans. The agency will continue to closely monitor her case to ensure compliance.

 

 

